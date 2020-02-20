DSE 2020 Update

On March 31, around 5,000 digital signage professionals will descend on Las Vegas to forge new business relationships and seek out the latest digital signage innovations at the 2020 Digital Signage Expo (DSE).

Chris Gibbs

We spoke with Chris Gibbs, president and COO of Exponation (owner of DSE), to learn more about what attendees can expect at the 2020 show.

SCN: Let’s get right into it. What’s new at DSE this year?

CHRIS GIBBS: There’s a lot of new, exciting things happening at the show this year—starting with the DOOH Marketplace. This new area on the show floor is dedicated specifically to education and solutions for digital out-of-home providers, including topics and product offerings addressing programmatic delivery and measurement, anonymous video analytics, network and audience measurement, and IOT devices.

For integrators, we’ve created a special education track dedicated to how they can take their businesses to the next level and expand services beyond traditional installations.

We will also have dedicated lunch roundtables where attendees can share and deliberate on real-world strategies and issues with industry peers. Plus we’ll be featuring case studies from successful multifaceted projects on processes and challenges.

SCN: Why should integration professionals attend DSE 2020?

CG: DSE is the only centralized marketplace where integrators can meet with a wide variety of solution providers from all aspects of the digital signage universe.

In addition, DSE’s educational offering is second to none, with more than 100 industry experts sharing their knowledge and best practices. There is also an opportunity to network with a wide variety of end user clients who attend the show.

SCN: Are there events specifically targeted to integrators?

CG: Yes! We have plenty of sessions targeted specifically toward the integration community, including an Integrators Lunch Roundtable on both Wednesday and Thursday.

SCN: What trends do you expect to see at the 2020 show?

CG: Digital signage is becoming smarter. The need to prove ROI has driven solution providers to offer digital signage that includes analytics and audience measurement technology. Systems such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) help operators with measurement data to ensure screens are placed in the best location and the content is most relevant to the customer.

SCN: Where can attendees learn more about these trends?

CG: The best way to learn about these trends is to visit the exhibitors at the show and see firsthand how the newest technology is shaping the future of the industry. We also have several sessions that address upcoming trends.

SCN: Where can people learn more about the show?

CG: Integrators can visit digitalsignageexpo.net to see the latest info on DSE 2020. And be sure to follow us on Twitter to @DSExpo for real-time show updates!

To read more DSE 2020 news, visit avnetwork.com/tag/dse