Drunk Unkles Take the Stage for 14th Annual NSCA Education Foundation Charity Concert

The Drunk Unkles are set to take the stage to raise money for the NSCA Education Foundation Charity Concert, scheduled for Wednesday, June 12, at B.B. King’s in Orlando. Now in their 14th year of supporting the NSCA Education Foundation, the Drunk Unkles have generated more than $1 million for the industry through this annual event.

This year, all proceeds will go to Ignite, an industry initiative established by the NSCA Education Foundation. Ignite’s goal is to generate interest in communications technology by connecting local high school and college students with manufacturers, dealers, and integrators to spark imagination and encourage students to consider new career paths in this industry.



“As Ignite connects students with future employers in our industry, we want to make sure this initiative continues,” said Chuck Wilson, director of the NSCA Education Foundation. “We’re already seeing the difference Ignite is making in the lives of students—and in the businesses of integrators— and this NSCA Education Foundation Charity Concert will raise funds to ensure that its success continues.”



Dubbed “Light it Up!” as a toast to the Ignite initiative, the NSCA Education Foundation Charity Concert kicks off InfoComm again this year. More information about the event can be found at www.drunkunkles.com.

