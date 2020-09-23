Don’t Turn into a Bot Online: Three Easy Strategies to Let Your Personality Shine in Your Online Course (Faculty Focus)

"One of the perks of teaching online is that there are so many great tools that make facilitating an online course easier. For example, not having to manually grade and enter grades for online exams since most learning management systems can automatically evaluate student responses and submit scores to a gradebook without the instructor needing to do a thing."—Source: Faculty Focus

Some instructors might bristle at the idea of “edutainment,” the notion that if educational videos aren’t really funny or tweetable, they won’t have as much of an impact. But there is a lot of value in leading with personality in the online education space. The main goal is to ensure that online lectures are memorable and resonant. Check out these top tips from an instructional designer.