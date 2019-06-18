$100K NSCA Ignite Challenge Launched by Shure and Anonymous Integration Firm

The NSCA Education Foundation has launched its $100K NSCA Ignite Challenge, sponsored by Shure and an integration firm who chose to remain anonymous.

This challenge will provide a sizable financial donation to the NSCA Education Foundation—specifically for its Ignite initiative, which increases awareness of the communications technology industry among students and young professionals.

“Shure has always placed a high priority on being a good corporate citizen,” explained Kevin Smith, U.S. director of integrated systems, Shure. “We are deeply committed to the Ignite initiative to help raise awareness and create a pipeline between educators and our industry organizations. The partnership with NSCA provides us with an opportunity to support the next generation and aid in the continued growth of the audiovisual industry.”

With its donations, Shure and the integration firm are challenging other manufacturers and integrators to support the NSCA Education Foundation. Shure will match manufacturer donations up to $25,000; the anonymous integrator will match funds raised by other integrators up to $25,000. If the challenge is met, a total of $100,000 or more will be raised for the Ignite initiative.



“Ignite was born out of the growing demand for additional talent in our industry,” said Kelly Perkins, program director for the NSCA Education Foundation. “Our only goal with the Ignite initiative is to make sure that young people getting ready to start their careers are aware of how great this industry is. This challenge will help us provide our industry with the programs we need to make this a reality.”