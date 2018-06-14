disguise Introduces solo Server

The What: disguise has introduced its newest server, solo, designed for the next generation of content creation.

The What Else: The solo is the natural progression from the disguise 2x2plus, future proofed for evolving industry needs with a significant increase in power, output resolution, and additional storage. It can be used as a standalone solution to design, sequence, and play back shows, or as a master in a larger network with pro and gx range machines.

"The solo has been created to enable artists and creatives to join our community, ensuring any project or budget can access the disguise software and hardware, without having to sacrifice on power and performance,” said disguise sales director EMEA, Sarah Cox.

The 2U base units can be customized with HDMI and SDI capture, Pro Audio and 10GB Ethernet ports, 4K outputs, fixed storage, 2TB SSD, and full redundant capabilities.

The Bottom Line: solo brings the power of the disguise solution to smaller productions and experiences within theater, fixed installs, studio setups, and smaller venues. It offers the support of a full disguise production suite with the power and performance to meet modern demands.

The solo is now available for shipping.