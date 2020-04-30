Disguise Adds Work-from-Home Enhancements to Software r17.2

Disguise has enhanced its software with the aim of helping its community meet production challenges while away from their studios. With its latest release, r17.2, disguise introduces improvements to help users optimize their workflow at home, such as Application Mode, and devise new concepts to connect with audiences online with augmented reality and 360 video.

A key addition in r17.2 is the ability to run disguise’s Designer software in Application Mode. This enables Designer to run alongside multiple applications so users can perform tasks concurrently and switch between its software and other apps. With Application Mode, users can pull content from the web into a project to work up concepts and share works in progress with others to communicate progress, gather feedback, and collaborate better.

Related: Glue Launches Next-Gen VR Collaboration Platform for Dispersed Teams

r17.2 introduces support for HTC VIVE tracking accessories, which make it possible to develop AR experiences at home without high-end tracking equipment. HTC VIVE accessories can be used to emulate camera or object tracking systems, so users can work up AR concepts from lockdown in their home office setup, living room, bedroom, bathroom or kitchen—wherever they choose to augment their world.

r17.2 also allows users to create simple AR screens without the need for other tools, so they can quickly test out ideas for AR experiences. By making it possible to render layers separately, users can also experience better overall project performance and a cleaner workflow.

With the new Spherical Camera in r17.2, users can now render 360 video content in disguise, engaging content for online audiences. 360 video is also a valuable addition to users’ remote production toolkit, enabling them to test out arrangements, gather feedback, and gain confidence before sharing content. Users with a VR headset can also enter the 360 experience or share with others to view using a VR player.

Available now, r17.2 software is designed to help disguise users reach new creative heights at home during lockdown. The software update can be downloaded here.