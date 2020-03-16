Glue Launches Next-Gen VR Collaboration Platform for Dispersed Teams

The What: Glue Collaboration, developer of collaborative, real-time VR software services, has announced the next generation of its VR-first collaboration platform, adding a host of new features as well as support for Oculus Quest headsets.

The What Else: Glue provides shared virtual environments where dispersed participants can come together to learn, share, plan, and create as if they were face to face in a real physical space. During the initial pilot phase over the past year, more than 200 organizations including leading corporations like HP, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and Microsoft have experienced Glue and provided feedback that has been incorporated into the latest release.

With Glue now compatible with the standalone Oculus Quest VR headset, businesses have a new, more affordable and low-friction way for their employees to use the platform. There, they can take advantage of an array of new features and improvements. These include:

A new virtual touch interface that enables users to perform different tasks such as writing notes, creating whiteboards, and making annotations in 3D;

Team Files: a file sharing system for sharing presentations, 3D models, and images;

A set of new virtual spaces for collaboration including Project Garden, Lake Cubic, and Clarity Island;

A new integrated camera, with users able to take selfies;

Extended keyboard character support, and new supported languages.

“Given growing travel uncertainties, new cost-saving imperatives and the climate emergency, the need for remote collaboration tools that truly emulate the experience of being face to face with others has never been greater,” said Jussi Havu, CEO, Glue Collaboration. “Traditional audio and videoconferencing tools fall short in providing such an experience as they lack true human presence and effective co-creation tools. Glue is a powerful alternative, and our new release provides the most feature-rich virtual environment yet for effective remote collaboration in both real time as well as asymmetrically."

The Bottom Line: There are many ways for organizations to use Glue, reflective of the diverse ways people collaborate in the physical world. These range from recurring remote meetings, project scrums, virtual training simulations and product marketing showcases, to workshops where dispersed teams can put their heads together.

Organizations that sign up for a demonstration of Glue before the end of March 2020 will receive a free two-week trial.