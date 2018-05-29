DiGiCo Shows Full Spectrum of New Products at InfoComm

DiGiCo will showcase new product offerings at InfoComm 2018, including the official North American debut of its new Quantum 7 processing for the SD7. Also shown on stand C746 will be the new 32-bit “Stadius” DAC, 4REA4 installed audio solution, native L-ISA Source Control, and other significant new features for SD-Range consoles.

“InfoComm 2018 promises to be a particularly exciting one for DiGiCo fans,” enthuses Matt Larson, executive vice president of audio for DiGiCo’s US distributor, Group One Limited. “In particular, our customers will finally get a chance to personally experience the power and flexibility of Quantum 7, which continues to firmly establish the SD7 as the A-list touring sound industry’s top rider-requested console. Beyond that, we’re showing off a brand new 32-bit digital-to-analog converter to join the Ultimate ‘Stadius’ Mic Pre-Amp that we launched last year, and are also particularly proud of the new 4REA4, which is a unique product we’ve created for the fixed installation and touring markets and is every bit a DiGiCo in terms of its sonic fidelity and elegant simplicity.”

Quantum 7

Quantum 7 has been developed with seventh generation FPGA devices that further expand audio processing power, and ultimately allows DiGiCo to provide its users with an unrivaled amount of flexibility. It expands an SD7 to over 600 channels of processing in 96kHz operation that can be connected in the outside world to approaching 3000 potential I/Os. The engine is also equipped with eight newly assignable MADI connections and two DMI slots (DiGiCo Multi-Channel Interface) for AoIP and other connectivity options from the complete family of DMI card options. There are other powerful enhancements, too, including Nodal Processing and True Solo.

32-bit “Stadius” DAC

Following in the footsteps of the popular 32-bit “John Stadius” Mic Pre-Amp, DiGiCo’s new digital-to-analog converter, the ultimate 32-bit “Stadius” DAC, includes dedicated analog, ultra-low noise linear power supplies, lightning quick conversion time (104µs), and maximized performance operational amplifiers. Boasting a practically silent -100dBA noise spec, the DAC features a wide dynamic range of 122dBA for plenty of punch and increased audio depth. Highly transparent, the product is also equipped with “MUSE” acoustic series blocking capacitors as well as “capacitor damping” to remove unwanted vibration pickup. An improved metal XLR design offers “continuous circumferential ground contact,” and the product’s analog stage is fully shielded.

4REA4

The 4REA4 installed audio solution is designed to meet the expanding performance requirements of large entertainment venues, houses of worship, theatres and shared stages at festivals and music venues. At the heart of the system is the 4REA4 processing engine with DiGiCo connectivity options and powerful 4REA4 control software, providing routing, processing and mix control via a network of local I/O boxes that allows a performance area to expand across a larger installation. The 4REA4 processing engine rack has four dedicated mix areas, or zones, each with its own stereo master output, CGs, and allocated FX. With an available 128 input channels and 48 buss output processing strips, you can independently allocate processing to whichever area as required.

Managing the mixing and routing of each individual local performance area are a new range of premium designed hardware control panels and external I/O units that work in conjunction with the 4REA4 processing engine and control software. New Ethernet connected controller options include the wall mounting single rotary ACONTROL1 with a TFT display for small area performance management, and the ACONTROL8 with eight 100m faders designed for more complex mix and function control. Local I/O boxes are managed via proprietary Ethernet connectivity for extended reach across a facility, with options including the new A168 STAGE floor rack and the A164 WALL LCD box, both providing mic and line level connectivity to ensure a premium 96kHz audio experience across the most demanding performance venues.

L-ISA Source Control

L-ISA Source Control for L-Acoustics’ L-ISA immersive technology has been natively integrated into SD-Range, adding L-ISA’s object-based mixing technology to the console’s control surface. L-ISA is a breakthrough in immersive audio technology, combining L-Acoustics’ industry-leading sound design and world-class loudspeaker systems with sophisticated processing tools to create a hyperrealistic experience for audiences at live shows, creative events and private residences. For L-ISA Live applications, the seamless integration of L-ISA Source Control into the DiGiCo SD-Range means that sound engineers will be able to use a familiar workflow on an industry-leading console to manage immersive environments easily and intuitively.

d&b Soundscape

d&b audiotechnik has announced a series of landmark integrations between Soundscape’s central DS100 Signal Engine and digital mixing consoles, including the SD7 and SD12, which open up bi-directional interoperability between the DS100 via plug ins operating on the OSC protocol. The plug in allows engineers to work with their existing sound console workflows, yet have access to a whole new world of creative potential by bringing the settings for object-based positioning and room emulation directly on to the console surface for each individual channel. The settings can then be stored in the mixer's scene memory.

SD-Range Software updates

The latest software update adds new features to DiGiCo’s range of SD consoles, including Snapshot Groups, Recall Scope and Auto-Update Scope, an Outputs AFL option and new Panning Type. In Snapshot Groups, the Snapshots List panel now shows a new Snapshots Group panel displayed by the Groups button, replacing Add to Groups. This allows management of which Snapshots are in which Groups without the need for the Group members to be contiguous or for Groups to be separated by ungrouped Snapshots. Each Group can be named and the Snapshots List is now wider to display an extra column showing Group number and name.

With Recall Scope Copy, the Snapshot Recall Scope and Auto-Update Scope can be copied from another Snapshot, using a new button at the bottom right of the respective Scope panels. This includes the CGs, Gangs, Banks and Waves options. An Outputs AFL only option has been added to all console versions. It appears at the bottom of the solo options tab and restricts the Solo PFL/AFL choice to input channels only, all outputs being fixed on AFL.

Waves External

Waves External allows DiGiCo SD consoles to integrate with a Waves Multirack system, which is running on an external PC, while maintaining the high level of integration both companies’ clients have come to rely on. The integration uses the low latency Waves I/O interface built in to SD consoles for audio routing and includes the existing standard session, snapshot and plug-in control for advanced, faster and smooth show control and automation. It also allows the use of Waves most advanced plug-ins to expand engineers’ sonic options.

Generic OSC control

As part of the latest SD console release, DiGiCo has implemented Generic OSC (Open Source Control) functionality to allow control of third party OSC protocol devices. Users can define their own OSC messages in the console software and use the console itself to send these messages via the console Ethernet connection to the device they want to control. The connection is bi-directional, so the remote device can also update the console’s generic OSC controls if settings are changed on the device itself. DiGiCo provides eight user definable rotaries and eight switches that are displayed on all the console’s input channels and send the custom OSC messages when adjusted. These are mapped to the console’s underscreen rotaries and switches for ease of use.

SD-Range and S-Series

Also on display will be a full array of SD-Range consoles—SD12, the latest addition to the range, plus SD7, SD5, SD10, SD11 and SD9—as well as S21 and S31 from the S-Series as well.