DEFENDER XPRESS Cable Protectors for Indoor and Outdoor Use

DEFENDER recently released its new XPRESS Series. These drop-over cable protectors, which feature a cable duct, are available in two versions (XPRESS 40 and XPRESS 100) with 40mm and 100mm wide cable ducts and can be quickly and easily placed over cables and hoses that have already been laid. This makes XPRESS cable protectors suitable for a variety of outdoor and indoor uses at events, festivals, Christmas markets, trade fairs, shopping centers, studios, or offices. In addition, the XPRESS models have the DEFENDER 3D LaserGrip surface for particularly high slip and tread resistance, even when driven over with trolleys, wheelbarrows or bicycles.

The XPRESS 40 (1005x125x20mm) and XPRESS 100 (1005x250x40mm) cable protectors offer the fastest handling of all DEFENDER models. The lack of a base is a major factor in this, making the cable protector particularly easy to install in existing cable routes. While a simple cable protection mat is often used in similar cases, the XPRESS cable protectors provide a much more robust and safe solution for people and materials. Despite their low weight, the XPRESS cable protectors have a high load-bearing capacity of 0.5 tons per 20x20cm area laid, which means that even cars can drive over them without any problems.



As with the Micro and MIDI 5 2D Series, the innovative 3D LaserGrip surface also provides XPRESS cable protectors with special slip-and-step resistance. With its special shape and surface structure, it also minimizes the risk of accidentally moving an entire cable protector line.