Here's How NPARALLEL Achieves Plug-and-Play Meeting Experience with C2G Cables

C2G (opens in new tab) is the chosen cable and connectivity solutions provider for structural agency NPARALLEL's upgraded boardroom. The agency—whose services include experiential marketing, trade shows, and retail/corporate interiors for clients such as Keen, 3M, Bridgestone, General Mills, and Legrand—installed C2G's category cables and Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring to provide high-quality voice, data, and video distribution along with fast device connectivity during video conference meetings.

"Meeting quality makes an impression on clients, which requires reliable, proven solutions—right down to the cables and connectors we deploy," said Jim Vylasek, director of technology at NPARALLEL. "C2G is well known and delivers the performance we demand along with the options that make connecting any device to our new Vaddio audio and IntelliSHOT camera system a breeze. It's simple and worry-free."

Due to the collaborative nature of its work, NPARALLEL had to transition quickly when remote meetings became the new norm. The agency installed two Vaddio CeilingMIC microphones and two Vaddio Ceiling Speakers to provide full-room audio coverage as well as a Vaddio IntelliSHOT camera for perfectly framed video conferencing calls. C2G's category cables provide the solid foundation needed for the system. Available in various colors and lengths, the category cabling options helped make the install quick and easy.

(Image credit: C2G)

Complementing the robustness and ease of the system is C2G's Retractable Universal Mount 4K HDMI Dongle Adapter Ring (opens in new tab), which is installed at the room's conference table for quick, convenient, delay-free connection. Standard configuration includes adapters to connect nearly any device to a display while supporting up to 4K video. It has color-coded HDMI-to-DisplayPort, Mini DisplayPort, and USB-C adapters, and a customizable integrated pull tab. The dongle comes layered with BioCote, an antimicrobial protection layer on the connector surfaces to inhibit the growth of microbes.

"At the heart of every great sounding and great looking AV system are the cables and connectors that make it all possible," said Robert Mays, associate product marketing manager, C2G. "NPARALLEL illustrates how essential it is to create a solid foundation as part of the meeting experience. Our wide breadth of certified and tested cables and innovative connectivity solutions provide unmatched quality and simplicity."