d&b Talks Integration, Customization, and Artistic Creation at InfoComm 2018

d&b audiotechnik will debut its newly launch d&b Custom Solutions at InfoComm 2018 in Booth C982. The introduction of d&b Custom Solutions consolidates the company’s long-term appreciation for individuality and character. According to the d&b, no matter the project size or the rigging challenge, color and weatherization of any d&b system can be matched to even the most challenging interior and outdoor spaces.

Also being show in the booth, the company's largest in over a decade of exhibiting, will be loudspeakers from the xC, Y and xS-Series, representing line array, point source, and column options, together with the installation specific 10D amplifier. Alongside will be the new DS100 Signal engine, and an open V7P. The stadium and arena targeted Yi-SVS array also makes its U.S. exhibition debut.

As always, the d&b Workflow, comprising d&b ArrayCalc, R1, ArrayProcessing, and NoizCalc, is brought to life at the booth’s central workstation. Here, visitors can get hands-on with this toolkit, designed to incorporate every detail of a d&b system, including all new and future d&b technologies.

Away from the stand, the team will be welcoming visitors to Audio Demo Room N119 for two presentations: the d&b Soundscape, and Integration and Interoperability, which will both be running multiple times a day.

Visit http://www.dbaudio.com/en/events/infocomm-2018 for more information and session times.