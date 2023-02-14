Date Night: 7 Venues Perfect for Your Valentine

February 14. To some, it's the day cupid's arrow pierced their heart and a day to celebrate. Here are some venues we thought may make the ideal spot for your Valentine's Day fun.

Sweet Sounds for Your Sweetie from the Piano Bar to the Café

(Image credit: 1 Sound)

If you're looking for an intimate date spot and live on NYC's Lower East Side, check out the Moxy Lower East Side. The many venues inside are equipped with 1 Sound solutions for that sweet sound.

Located in the lobby is an all-day bar and café called The Fix. Here there are distributed Cannon C6s (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) and installed FSUB45 and SUB310s that are hidden under banquettes and throughout the space. Tao Group’s restaurant, Sake No Hana, is a 4,227 square-foot space that seats 165. Anthem installed Cannon C4is and C6s along with Tower LCC44s, satisfying the needed SPL and clarity for this restaurant. 1 SOUND Wall Subwoofers and Floor Subwoofer were distributed as well as SUB310’s, which are comparable to the SPL output of a double 18-inch subwoofer with a slimmer form factor. Then there is the piano lounge, Silver Lining, that pays tribute to the entertainment-filled neighborhood of the hotel. At this venue, there can be several different performance groups in a night. Cannon C6s and SUB310s are deployed for this space.

To see and read more on the full integration, click here. (opens in new tab)

Valentine's Dinner Served by... Robots?

(Image credit: LG )

In the suburb of Johns Creek not far outside of Atlanta, GA, lies a Korean BBQ restaurant that may make you think you are far outside of the galaxy. Here, four LG CLOi ServeBots can serve up your Valentine's meal, and make it a little more fun. Go check it out and grab a byte (see what we did there?)

Read more on the LG CLOi ServeBot here.

A Be Bop Stop: Jazz Up Your Night at Yoshi's

(Image credit: Meyer Sound)

After relying on a venerable Meyer Sound (opens in new tab)(opens in new tab) system since first opening at its current location in 1997, Yoshi’s legendary jazz club in Oakland, CA, recently upgraded to a new system incorporating the latest technologies from the same company. Supplied by Advanced Systems Group (ASG) based nearby in Emeryville, the new Meyer Sound installation has earned unstinting praise from management, artists, guest engineers, and patrons alike.

If you're in the Bay Area and want to check it out, read more about it here. (opens in new tab)

Make Things Hot in the Serengeti or Chill Out in... Outer Space?

(Image credit: Illuminarium)

The Illuminarium delivers immersive, virtual experiences to audiences using advanced audio and projection technologies in Atlanta, GA. Travel on safari or head to outer space and really see and feel your adventure. Plus, it's right by several of Atlanta's better restaurants to get some good food on your return.

Check it out. (opens in new tab)

Sports Lover? We Got You Covered

(Image credit: Key Digital)

The San Jose Sharks host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb. 14, 2023. For the couple that loves sporting events together, why not go check out the 14 new LED displays from Daktronics and catch a game.

Read more here. (opens in new tab)

Of course, if you want to see it all and take it easy at a burger and beer place with multiple TVs showing multiple sports (powered by Key Digital solutions) Trail Stop Tavern in Eagan, MN, may be the right place for you. Go ahead, see for yourself (opens in new tab).

Valentine's Day Blues in Las Vegas

(Image credit: AVL Media Group)

AVL Media Group spiced up the House of Blues in Las Vegas. Here's how the Midas HD96 console guarantees consistency and versatility at the Las Vegas venue. (opens in new tab)