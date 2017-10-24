Datapath’s Quant Software to Demo at NEC Showcase NY

The What: Join Datapath November 1-2, Wednesday and Thursday, at SIR Stage 37 for the NEC Showcase New York, part of Digital Signage Week.

The What Else: Datapath, engineers of innovative visual solutions, will welcome attendees to experience their 3 x 3 video wall in the main hall at the NEC Showcase NY. Not only will the video wall highlight Datapath’s abilities in digital signage and command and control, it will also be used for live demonstrations of their new collaboration software, Quant.

The Quant: Soon to be released Quant allows for true collaboration. Users can share application windows, providing viewing or editing rights. All edits made by other users are saved to original source files. Users can be in the same room or anywhere in the world, so long as they are on the same network. Quant is fully compatible with Datapath’s WallControl 10 software, so users can share items to a videowall or access items on them.

More Info: Visit datapath.co.uk and SIR Stage 37 during Digital Signage Week to learn more. SIR Stage 37 is located at 508 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018.