Datapath Reinforces N.A. Support With Appointment Of John Hohenstein

Datapath is increasing its presence in the North American market by appointing a new customer service manager. John Hohenstein joins the company from one of the largest systems integrators in the U.S.

John Hohenstein

“I’ve been in the AV industry for the past 15 years, as a customer/user, as a system integrator, and as a manufacturer of these technologies—I’ve seen the sector from all aspects,” said Hohenstein. “However, when I saw the job posting at Datapath, I was intrigued by the prospect and opportunity of working with this type of product. I knew immediately that the company had a chance of achieving strong growth in the region.”

For the past three years Hohenstein has been working for AVI-SPL, number one on SCN's list of Top 50 Systems Integrators, where he served as helpdesk manager and supported the service team across the country.

In a prior position, Hohenstein served for three years at AV products manufacturer Extron, where he fulfilled a multi-disciplined role that was comprised of sales, support, and design for the higher education market.

“One of most attractive aspects of coming to Datapath was the opportunity to take up a hands-on post,” Hohenstein said. “I have a technical background, and my new role will give me the chance to put this into practice.”

From the company’s base in Pennsylvania, Hohenstein will oversee customer service across the entire Americas region. As Datapath continues its trajectory of growth in the region, more customer service appointments are planned in the near future.

“We want Datapath customers to have the peace of mind that they will receive the best support available on the market, and it’s my job to deliver on that,” Hohenstein added. “Together, with my team, we will be providing all the technical support and training necessary to ensure Datapath users have the knowledge and information necessary to make their projects successful.”

Mark Bohs, director of sales, the Americas, commented: “John comes to Datapath with an impressive resume in the AV market. Moreover, his technical knowledge will prove extremely beneficial to our growing number of customers. We welcome John to the Datapath team, where we are continuing to expand our team in support of the potential that the company has to offer in the Americas market.”