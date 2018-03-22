AVI-SPL Summit Showcases Transformative Technology

As AVI-SPL’s leadership, sales, and design engineering teams descended upon the Saddlebrook Resort in Tampa, FL this week, the company’s commitment to “transformative technology” was clear. Not only was it addressed in multiple leadership talks, it was evident on the show floor where 41 of AVI-SPL’s vendor partners gathered to educate the AVI-SPL teams on their latest technology solutions.

Shure’s MXA910 uses eight beams to capture participant audio from overhead in boardrooms, huddle rooms, and multipurpose spaces.

Audix was showing it latest audio solutions but was particularly focused on the M62 Boundary Microphone, which utilizes its Micros Series technology hypercardioid condenser capsule. Designed with distance-learning student tables in mind, the mic features a patent-pending internal shock mount suspension system. For interference-free operation, especially in conference and huddle rooms, the microphone has an offset push-to-talk button.

The staff at Belden was excited to talk about its new Reel Tuff Z Series and the company’s commitment to its products. “Our product improvements have been designed with the installer in mind,” said Elizabeth Stephan, director of sales and channel, Belden. “We have added color-coded, large-text labels to ensure installers can easily identify cables and wires; the cardboard box has a water-resistant coating so installers don’t have to worry about weather and spills.” The Reel Tuff Z Series will be available in about six weeks.

Stephan was particularly eager to brag about the Belden PartnerAlliance. This lifetime application assurance guarantees performance and covers the cost of labor for any issues, according to Stephan. “Our Belden PartnerAlliance allows integrators to stand out,” said Stephan. “Partners go through a series of trainings so they fully understand the Belden product lines, and then, they are able to provide end-user customers with peace of mind with their 4K/HDBaseT systems.”

Shure was showcasing its MXA910 Ceiling Array Microphone. The microphone uses the company’s Steerable Coverage Technology with up to eight separate lobes to capture sound sources accurately from above. “This microphone can be mapped to the shape of the room,” said Michael Cooley, CTS, DSCE, territory manager for Mainline, which represented Shure at the show. “With the separate lobes, we can keep out unwanted sound and focus on the sound at hand.”

Crestron employees educate AVI-SPL team members on the company’s latest solutions like the DM-NVX-350 AV Encoder/Decoder.

As you closed in on the Crestron booth, its employees appeared to be very relaxed playing a video game. Upon further examination, they were actually demonstrating the low latency (the company calls it “zero latency”) of the DM-NVX-350 DigitalMedia 4K50 4:4:4: HDR Network AV Encoder/Decoder. The AV encoder/decoder enables fully scalable, enterprise-wide 4K content distribution with latency so low that applications as input sensitive as video games can perform without a hitch.

“AVI-SPL allows us to maximize product exposure [at the Sales Acceleration Summit],” said Mike Charbit, regional director, Crestron Electronics. “AVI-SPL’s commitment to training and support allows the end user to have a first-rate experience.”

And, with AVI-SPL’s motto of using “transformative technology to create meaningful experiences,” manufacturers, the company’s team, and end-user clients are sure to have a first-rate experience.