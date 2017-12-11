DATA4 to Showcase Payment System Integrated with Digital Signage at ISE

DATA4 will showcase its payment systems at ISE 2018 on booth 8.C400

DATA4 Payment Kiosk

“The positive feedback we received at last year’s show reinforced our belief that the technology we develop is designed with the future in mind,” said Michele Stecca, General Manager, DATA4 Srl. “At ISE 2018, as well as our standard systems and customised devices, we will also show visitors how a payment kiosk can be turned into a powerful sales point through the addition of a monitor and digital signage technology.”

A payment kiosk can now be a valuable point-of-sale and an additional revenue generator thanks to the Cash Desk K2 XL. The device is integrated with a 43-inch monitor, digital signage technology and self-service payment capabilities. This innovative solution communicates each option and activity to the consumer via the screen, resulting in a more personalized experience in choosing and purchasing goods.

Cash Desk K2 XL is modern in design and style, yet elegant and simple, featuring a frontal area backlit by LED. Furthermore, its uninterruptible power supply ensures that all the transactions are safely executed for 20 minutes after a power cut occurs.

Retaining all the features of a multi-payment kiosk for the issuance of receipts and/or tickets, Cash Desk K2 Slim is an automatic device specifically destined for electronic payments. Eliminating the task of handling cash transactions results in a product that’s thinner and smoother in the movements.

The device boasts a fast and simple user interface, indicating each operation to be carried out step by step with the aid of visual indicators (LEDs). A multi-lingual and interactive menu allows customers to pay for their goods or services in three easy steps.