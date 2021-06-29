d&b Introduces D40 Amplifier

The What: d&b audiotechnik is introducing the new D40 mobile amplifier. The four-channel Class D amplifier features reduced size and weight, advanced voltage management and increased system performance while significantly reducing power consumption for improved environmental friendliness. The D40 is the mobile version of the 40D installation amplifier.

The What Else: The D40 amplifier has a dynamic range of 116 dB (unweighted) and is designed to drive high-voltage d&b loudspeakers while providing comprehensive management and protection capabilities. The D40 reaches 180V peak, delivering full performance from d&b KSL System loudspeakers and V-Series and Y-Series.

The D40 uses Digital Signal Processing (DSP) to incorporate loudspeaker configurations and user-definable setups, equalization and delay functions. The D40 combines advanced voltage management to drive systems that demand less input power as a whole. The new amplifier also includes enhanced energy saving features, power efficiency and Automatic Wake up for environmentally responsible and sustainable Green Building requirements.

The Bottom Line: As part of the d&b family, the D40 benefits from the full range of d&b technology software solutions including ArrayCalc, ArrayProcessing, NoizCalc and the R1 Remote control software. These elements all come together in the d&b Workflow, maximizing the performance, usability and value of d&b systems.