d&b audiotechnik Releases ArrayCalc 11.4—What to Know

d&b audiotechnik has released ArrayCalc 11.4. This latest version offers a simplified interface function in conjunction with EASE 5, the electro-acoustic simulation software, providing users with a more efficient workflow for modelling sound systems and room acoustics.



"Users can now export the XLD file format with an extended set of information. This is the first significant simplification and streamlining of the previous transition between ArrayCalc and EASE," said Florian Hahn, product manager software at d&b audiotechnik. "Facilitating the transfer of relevant data from ArrayCalc 11.4 to EASE 5 reinforces our commitment to providing solutions that simplify the lives of acoustic planners and sound system designers.“

For users such as acoustic planners, consulting offices and sound engineers, the link between ArrayCalc 11.4 and EASE 5 simplifies the previous workflow significantly, which was considered time-consuming and error-prone. The latest release of ArrayCalc, version 11.4, introduces an advanced export feature specifically for d&b system designs. It now offers seamless export of the XLD format, consolidating relevant loudspeaker information into a single file. This XLD text file includes the loudspeaker GLL type (e.g. XSL LA.gll), exact positioning, orientation, delay, and level information for each element of the sound system, as configured in ArrayCalc. This enhancement streamlines the handover process with EASE 5, allowing users to import the comprehensive XLD file directly into the simulation environment. The new functionality is being supported onward from the R60 update of EASE 5, released in February 2024.



Additionally, for projects involving point source groups, each individual point source item within the group is also exported, ensuring accurate representation, and simplifying complex simulations. With this consolidated approach, ArrayCalc 11.4 significantly improves workflow efficiency for acoustic planners and engineers, enabling smoother collaboration and more accurate simulations.