d&b audiotechnik, Gareth Owen Sound Partner to Advance Soundscape

The What: d&b audiotechnik has partnered with Gareth Owen Sound to launch En-Snap cue automation software to improve Soundscape, d&b’s immersive sound experience application.

The What Else: En-Snap allows for more efficient Soundscape integration within the wider entertainment technology ecosystem. Developed by Gareth Owen Sound for d&b Soundscape, d&b is working in cooperation with the renowned Sound Designer and his elite team to make the En-Snap tool available free of charge to registered d&b Soundscape customers and users.

Owen has already used Soundscape and an early version of the En-Snap tool to bring his sound designs to life on recent productions, including the Olivier Award-winning sound design for Come From Away in London; as well as the Broadway production of Diana, the German productions of Bat Out of Hell and Starlight Express; and the London production of Prince of Egypt.

Related: Audio's Next Frontier: 3D Soundscapes

“The public launch of En-Snap is of huge significance to Soundscape users everywhere,” Owen said. “It provides a seamless and efficient way to integrate Soundscape into show programming and operation, greatly reducing the amount of time sound designers and engineers spend in the production phase.”

En-Snap enables cue-based control within the d&b Soundscape environment. The software tool connects directly to the d&b DS100 Signal engine, and with a single click, stores the parameter values of all 64 sound objects and any En-Space room emulation setting as an En-Snap cue. User-specified transition time, and recall safe functions in every cue, enable adjustments for different scenes and applications.

En-Snap sound cues can be manually operated directly by FoH engineers and show caller as well as integrated into automated production workflows, by cue recall, via OSC and MIDI timecode to control a Soundscape setup on up to two DS100s simultaneously.

“By partnering with Gareth Owen Sound, we continue to expand the possibilities of Soundscape and respond to the needs of the creatives and the market,” said Georg Stummer, product manager, d&b audiotechnik. “It is important that we plan ahead—when performances restart in, 2021, En-Snap will be on hand to ensure Soundscape productions can come to life faster, with even more flexibility and functionality."

The Bottom Line: En-Snap is a tool for projects of any size where the dynamic animation of Soundscape sound objects is required. From musical theatre to live concerts and corporate events, En-Snap makes Soundscape’s advanced technologies easier to use and integrate into the live production workflows.