Daktronics Offering Presidential Election Content and Data Package

Daktronics is launching a free 2016 election-targeted content package for Daktronics digital billboards that will allow Daktronics digital billboard operators to display real-time election results to their audiences on election day.

Mock-up of the election data that will be displayed

This free election content package is designed to help out-of-home digital signage owners sell advertising while also serve the public. By choosing from various content options, operators can either sell the advertising space to a sponsor or use it as a public service announcement.

“This is an opportunity for digital display owners to use both high election anticipation and dynamic data to launch their own exciting campaign,” said Gina Kuck, manager of Daktronics Commercial Creative Services. “Dynamic data is one of the best ways to engage audiences and this package makes it easier for display owners to create their own messages that capitalize on the current election landscape.

“Beyond this package offering, ensuing conversations with new and existing customers can help spur the use of dynamic data in other promotions. As a manufacturer, we’re invested in developing a long-term strategy for digital billboard users. This offering is just one example of our commitment to the industry by cultivating growth on a granular level.”