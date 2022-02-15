Czech TV Updates OB Van With Riedel MediorNet MicroN UHD

Czech TV has put Riedel Communications' MediorNet MicroN UHD modules at the heart of a newly rebuilt OB van--the broadcaster's largest mobile unit--to replace a traditional router with a more compact, intelligent, and versatile distributed routing system. Installed by broadcast system integrator Smart Informatics in Czech TV's HD1 along with Riedel's Artist digital matrix intercom system, app-driven SmartPanel multifunctional user interfaces, and a Bolero wireless intercom system, the MicroN devices reduce space, cabling and equipment requirements both in the truck and on site as well as significantly improving the production environment.

"We had already experienced the flexibility of MediorNet before we started this project as we use portable MediorNet systems for our special projects," said Michal Kratochvil, CTO of Czech TV. "One of the biggest challenges of this complex project was to finish everything within a tight deadline, with just five months of production break. For their marvelous work, we thank all parties involved."

"Thanks to the versatility of MicroN and excellent collaboration with the Riedel team, we were able to overhaul HD1's signal distribution system and introduce a host of new capabilities to the mobile unit," said Smart Infomatics managing director Tomas Vesely. "With this new distributed system design and the flexibility of Riedel's SmartPanel interfaces, Czech TV can adapt more quickly to any given production, and their production crew enjoys a much more spacious, clutter-free work area."

Along with two Riedel MicroN units deployed as stageboxes, four MicroN bases equipped with the Processing App to serve as up/down/crossconverters, and 20 MicroN UHD systems (six of which are equipped with the Multiviewer App), the updated Czech TV truck also features one Artist-1024 node; four SmartPanel RSP-1232HL, rack-mount multifunctional interfaces; 20 compact 1-RU SmartPanel RSP-1216HL interfaces; four SmartPanel DSP-2312 desktop panels, and a Bolero wireless intercom system supporting eight beltpacks. HD1 has already hit the road with its new Riedel gear, supporting production of a major horseracing event and the Czech edition of Dancing With the Stars.

"We're seeing immense interest in MicroN UHD as broadcasters, production companies, integrators, and others recognize the many benefits of implementing a distributed infrastructure for video routing rather than a conventional router," said Ismet Bozkurt, senior sales executive for Eastern Europe at Riedel Communications. "Integrators can more quickly and easily deploy a comprehensive routing system, and production teams realize improvements all across day-to-day operations."