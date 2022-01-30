Riedel Bolero System Makes Sweet Music in Managing Concerts and Events at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Liverpool Philharmonic has deployed Riedel's Bolero wireless intercom system in a standalone configuration to enhance communications at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. In the Hall's Art Deco auditorium and smaller Music Room, the Bolero system is replacing an existing wired communications solution to manage and cue concerts, live events, recording activities, and filming work.

Each year, over 350,000 people attend over 400 concerts and events presented at Liverpool Philharmonic Hall. These include performances by the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra (the oldest continuing professional symphony orchestra in the U.K.) and a diverse lineup of world-class artists, from classical and pop to comedy, film and spoken word. In addition, Liverpool Philharmonic owns the largest collection of church bells of any U.K. orchestra--14 in all--which allowed the Orchestra to be the U.K.'s first to perform Berlioz's Symphonie Fantastique and others with the correct low bells, as originally specified by the composer.

For these concerts and events, Riedel's Bolero system provides Liverpool Philharmonic with fast and flexible configuration while ensuring reliable operation and pristine audio quality. The Bolero Standalone Application--a license-enabled upgrade for the system--delivers plug-and-play simplicity, allowing up to 100 antennas and beltpacks to be easily set up and configured via a web browser without the need for an intercom matrix.

"While we looked at other solutions, Riedel was an easy choice because of the quality of their products, the clarity of the audio, and the flexibility provided by the Bolero system," said Emma Carey, head of Production and Technical Services for Liverpool Philharmonic. "With Bolero, we can use multiple channels for both wired and wireless packs, with the ability to program them as needed. Furthermore, we can offer our back-of-house customers reliable tools for the job while providing great concert presentation capabilities for the front-of-house."

Currently, Liverpool Philharmonic is utilizing four six-key Bolero wireless beltpacks and two wireless antennas throughout the Hall. In addition, 15 wired digital beltpacks with four headset stations are integrated into the system via Riedel's Performer C44plus System Interface. Headsets used with the beltpacks include a Riedel Max high-performance headset. Designed for environments with high levels of ambient noise, the Max headset features excellent attenuation abilities and optimal hearing protection, allowing the Orchestra's church bell musician to safely play the bells while remaining in communication with the show's production team. Moving forward, Liverpool Philharmonic's Bolero system will allow for further expansion by integrating with additional technologies, such as the Hall's back- and front-of-house paging systems.

"Liverpool Philharmonic is a British institution, and we couldn't be prouder to have our Bolero system helping to create a memorable experience for the hundreds of thousands of visitors the Hall receives each year," said Riedel U.K. sales manager Nacho Lee. "And for Liverpool Philharmonic staff, the system offers a quick and reliable intercom deployment to speed up their workflow while providing them with the tools they need to take concerts and events to the next level."