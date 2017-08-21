Customer Experience Upgrades Headed to Philadelphia’s Suburban Station

- The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) and Intersection are teaming up to deliver new digital services—Wi-Fi, interactive information kiosks and device charging to customers in Suburban Station.
- The more than 25,000 customers who are served by Suburban Station each day now have access to free gigabit high-speed Wi-Fi, ten new interactive kiosks that offer real-time transit information, interactive wayfinding and maps, and two device charging stations that will be installed soon.
- In addition to the Suburban Station upgrades, Intersection will deploy nearly 300 new interactive digital displays with real-time train updates across subway and commuter rail lines. This initiative will provide riders with information to ease their commutes and advertisers with more opportunities to reach their audiences.
- “We are delighted that this partnership brings huge benefits to our riders at no cost to taxpayers,” said Jeffrey D. Knueppel, SEPTA’s General Manager. “From high-speed Wi-Fi to device charging, to interactive directions, to better access of real-time information and alerts—it’s a win-win to continually think about how we can modernize our customers’ experiences.”
- “Our mission at Intersection is to ease and enrich people’s journeys through their cities, and this partnership with SEPTA does exactly that at zero cost to SEPTA or its customers.” added Scott Goldsmith, President, Cities and Transit, at Intersection. “Together with SEPTA and our transit partners around the country, we look forward to finding new and innovative ways to bring critical value to customers, cities and brands.”
