Crimson Unveils New All-Metal Constructed Mount Series

Crimson AV recently introduced the P40M and A42M All-Steel Flat Panel Display Mounts. These mounts were designed with an all-steel construction that guarantees durability and robustness for LCD screens. This ensures that valuable display technology is securely held in place, preventing costly accidents and downtime.

[Crimson AV Gives Thoughts on Streaming into the Future]

“Most AV mounting solutions are made of extruded aluminum," explained Will Bear, vice president of sales and marketing for Crimson AV. "We took the approach of going all-steel and stripping out the aluminum. We understand the importance of budget-conscious decisions in today's competitive market. The P40M and A42M All-Metal Flat Panel Display Mounts offer an astounding 30% cost savings compared to similar products in the market. This cost-effectiveness does not come at the expense of quality; it represents our commitment to delivering premium products at an affordable price; as always, these solutions are tested to UL Standards."

The A42M is an articulating mount ideal for displays ranging from 13–49 inches, while the P40M offers clients the ability to pivot and tilt their displays. Both mounts are in-stock and available for purchase now on the Crimson AV website and through authorized Crimson AV distributors.

[Ask the Experts: 18 AV/IT Industry Thought Leaders On Displays]

“Reliability is the cornerstone of every Crimson AV product," Bear concluded. "Built to last, this mount ensures your displays stay securely in place, delivering dependable performance even in the most demanding environments like hospitals, corporate, and entertainment venues.”