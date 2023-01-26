CrimsonAV Adds LED Experts Group

Known for its Pro AV mounting solutions, CrimsonAV (opens in new tab) has added an extension of its team called the LED Experts Group. The group will assist integrators and AV designers with selecting the right dvLED for their projects.

The LED Experts Group offers a wide range of indoor/outdoor products suitable for applications of all sectors and sizes. It also offers design and application engineering, content creation, installation, and financial services, making it a truly one-stop shop.

“Our goal is to simplify the LED buying process and help bring projects in on time, under budget, and the proven results that will make an impression," said Larry Drum, national sales manager for CrimsonAV. "And because we’ve done all the product research with our proprietary vetted partner approach, you can be confident that the options available will be a perfect fit for your project."