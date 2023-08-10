On Streaming: Crimson AV

AVT Question: Please share insight and best practices for planning to integrate the next-gen streaming media ecosystem.

Thought Leader: Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

At the heart of AV (and IT) is communication, and suffice it to say, UCC is a trending topic. People are expecting information anywhere, at any time, and on any device. Displays and mounts are the portholes connecting information to the audience. There is a growing sense of urgency in receiving information as audiences seek immediate gratification. This is where live streaming comes into play.

Statistics show that 53 percent of companies broadcast or stream live at least once per week." —Will Bear, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Crimson AV

Live streaming is becoming more popular in the professional AV world as it helps businesses and organizations connect with their audience on a deeper and more immediate level, despite the barrier of physical location. Statistics show that 53 percent of companies broadcast or stream live at least once per week. Research shows that 80 percent of consumers say they’d prefer to watch live videos versus reading a blog post.

Live streaming facilitates a conversation between you and your audience. Users can comment and you can respond in real time. As one subject matter expert opined, “You can build trust and engagement, which can encourage your audience to come back for more. As your viewers continue to give you feedback, you can adapt your approach. This can ensure you are continuing to produce better content than your competition.”

Certainly, live streaming can be intimidating. There is a fear of doing things in real-time and doing things wrong. This may sound counter to a finely produced and edited approach, but it is a good thing. This is what people love about watching live streams—it gives people the chance to see you and your company on a personal level, and this authentically human perspective is what people are seeking. Consider streaming on social media to truly connect and engage.

