Crestron Wins 2018 Microsoft Global IoT Partner of the Year Award

At the Microsoft Inspire event in Las Vegas, the company awarded Crestron its 2018 Microsoft Global Partner of the Year Award for Internet of Things (IoT). Microsoft recognized Crestron for providing outstanding solutions in IoT in the form of Crestron XiO Cloud, an IoT-based provisioning and management solution built on the Microsoft Azure platform.

Crestron XiO Cloud is designed to revolutionize the provisioning and management of Crestron’s open UC, room scheduling, AV, and content sharing solutions with up to 90 percent reductions in installation time, improvements in device uptime, and optimization of people, space, and technology.

Powering the digital transformation

As businesses across every industry continue along their digital transformation journey, Crestron IoT enabled automation and control solutions enable facility management and IT staff to control entire environments with a push of a button or click of a mouse, integrating audio, video, digital signage, scheduling, lighting, building management systems (BMS), HVAC, and security systems. The strength of Crestron IoT-enabled devices and systems is their integration in the Crestron XiO Cloud, providing all-in-one monitoring, management, and control from a single platform.

“Intelligent workplace solutions are the springboard for digital transformation- but managing the devices that enable it can be costly and complicated,” said Ted Colton, vice president of unified communication strategies at Crestron. “Crestron XiO Cloud reduces the complexities associated with deploying, tracking, managing, and evolving the ecosystem of IoT enabled devices that make communication and collaboration seamless. Crestron is honored to be recognized by Microsoft for developing game-changing connected technologies that help propel digital transformation at Fortune 500 companies worldwide.”

Celebrating partner achievement

The annual Microsoft Partner of the Year awards celebrate top Microsoft partners who demonstrate excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. Microsoft received more than 2,600 nominations from 115 countries for the 2018 program. The IoT category was judged by a number of IoT stakeholders and leaders from Microsoft Common Data Service, One Commercial Partner, Windows, and Azure. The judges selected the winners based on their commitment to customers, the solution’s influence on the market, and exemplary use of Microsoft technologies.

“Our ecosystem of partners is crucial to delivering transformative solutions, and this year’s winners have proven to be some of the finest among their peers,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. “We are pleased to recognize Crestron for being selected as winner of the 2018 Microsoft IoT Partner of the Year award.”