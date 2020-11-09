Crestron Intros New Line of HDMI Switchers

The What: Crestron has introduced five new HDMI Switchers covering a broad range of sizes and applications, including 4x1, 4x2, 4x4, 8x4, and 8x8, with support for 4K60 4:4:4 at 18Gbps.

The What Else: The switchers feature enterprise-class security features, including 802.1x, Active Directory credential management integration, PKI Authentication, SSH, SFTP, HTTPS, and TLS.

Crestron’s Switchers also deliver the features and capabilities demanded by IT professionals who are tasked with managing dozens, hundreds, or even thousands of rooms. With Crestron’s XiO Cloud management platform, Crestron is delivering the features needed to efficiently manage these assets at scale.

Other features include HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support, integrated display control via CEC (no programming or control system needed), audio de-embedding, and auto-route and priority routing (HD-MD4X1-4KZ-E, HD-MD4X2-4KZ-E).

The lineup includes:

4x1 4K60 4:4:4 HDR AV Switcher (MSRP $800)

4x2 4K60 4:4:4 HDR AV Switcher (MSRP $1,400)

4x4 4K60 4:4:4 HDR AV Switcher (Shipping in December)

8x4 4K60 4:4:4 HDR AV Switcher (MSRP $5,000)

8x8 4K60 4:4:4 HDR AV Switcher (MSRP $6,000)

The Bottom Line: Crestron’s new line of HDMI Switchers are designed to deliver the latest video standards and bring peace of mind to IT and InfoSec professionals with enterprise-class security features and XiO Cloud Service integration.