Crestron Expands its DigitalMedia Platform with DM Lite Transmitters and Receivers

Crestron Electronics (opens in new tab) has expanded its DigitalMedia Content Distribution Platform to include new DM Lite transmitters and receivers. The product line extends peripherals, such as cameras and speakers, in applications of all sizes and streamlines content sharing in bring-your-own-device (BYOD) environments, with simplified plug-and-display action that can expand for increased functionality in larger or more complex applications. This introduction ushers connectivity, signal, and control solutions to support the most common connections, including USB-C and HDMI, and are fully compatible with the Crestron DMPS Lite and DM Lite ecosystem.

BYOD content sharing has become prevalent in hybrid-enabled meeting rooms and higher education environments. DM Lite transmitters and receivers enable BYOD sharing by eliminating the need for adapters, dongles, or converters while removing points of failure and poor signal integrity. DM Lite transmitters and receivers support peripheral extensions while maintaining the clearest, sharpest video resolutions up to 4K40 4:4:4. Additionally, DM Lite supports enterprise-grade security protocols and the latest security standard in enterprise content protection, HDCP 2.3, not found in adapters and dongles.

Because USB-C is a prominent connection point in personal devices, Crestron recognized the need to support this connectivity and address its 10-feet distance limitation. Now part of their tried-and-true DM Lite series, transmitters with USB-C connectivity enable customers to display and convert content from these connections in clear, crisp quality across distances up to 230 feet—enabling content display in larger meeting rooms, auditoriums, and conference spaces.

Beyond USB-C connectivity and transmission, the new DM Lite series offerings provide HDMI integration and device charging. The solutions require no custom programming and run right out of the box, offering low complexity to install.

“Today’s hybrid workplaces demand more versatile and seamless content sharing and distribution solutions that prioritize signal integrity and security over longer distances than before,” said Aalap Patel, group product manager of DigitalMedia at Crestron. “Crestron’s new DM Lite transmitters and receivers uniquely support enterprise-grade security standards, scalability, and control—making content sharing and distribution painless for as many people and places as possible.”

Organizations can take advantage of expanded deployment options, applications, and functionality when paired with Crestron HD Presentation Switchers that enable web-based setup of endpoints and automatic power to reduce system wear and tear. Like all products in the Crestron DigitalMedia portfolio, the DM Lite line is also interoperable within the broader Crestron workplace solution ecosystem. IT managers can leverage the Crestron XiO Cloud Technology Operations Management Platform for seamless, scalable, stress-free deployments and system upgrades.