Crestron Releases DM NVX Firmware Enhancements

Crestron, a global leader in workplace technology, announced the latest enhancements to the DM NVX AV-over-IP platform. Since its introduction, DM NVX has evolved with feature-rich firmware updates that consistently deliver a reliable and high-performing solution to customers.

Crestron continues to adapt existing solutions with frequent upgrades and enhancements that provide increasing value to both new and existing customers while supporting new use cases and applications. Crestron DM NVX addresses the needs of the most demanding installations from mission-critical government control centers and Esports arenas to corporate boardrooms and demanding entertainment videowalls.

“Prioritizing our customers’ needs and mapping them to today’s most in-demand feature sets is a true testament to our customer-first approach,” said Andrew Ludke, senior director of product management, AV solutions, at Crestron. “This has enabled customers of all sizes and verticals to trust in our industry-leading DM NVX AV-over-IP platform as a solution that evolves with their needs over time.”

The newest DM NVX features include:

Faster refresh rates (up to 240 Hz at 1080p) deliver ultra-smooth fast-motion video, and real-time control of peripherals, such as a mouse, joystick, or game controller.

Variable Bit Rate (VBR) encoding optimizes network bandwidth consumption across a multitude of spaces.

Custom hot-key shortcuts from your keyboard provide extra convenience and quick access to common or critical commands, such as recalling a pre-set video configuration, source selection, display on/off, and lighting and shading control.

As technologies, behaviors, and demands on collaborative infrastructure continue to evolve, so will the Crestron DM NVX platform. The DM NVX architecture is purpose-built and designed to continually add features and functionality making each encoder and decoder more valuable than when customers initially purchased them. Firmware 7 also has added security updates and patches to further enhance our already industry-leading support for enterprise-grade security standards.