Creative Realities Unveils Contactless, AI-Enabled Temperature Detection Solution

The What: Creative Realities announced the launch of an AI-integrated, contactless temperature inspection station. The ThermalMirror is a turnkey, plug-and-play solution that addresses the urgent need for businesses and employers to build consumer and employee confidence as the world goes back to work as stay-at-home orders are reduced or relieved throughout the United States. It is available immediately.

(Image credit: InReality)

The What Else: Rick Mills, Chief Executive Officer, remarked, "Due to COVID-19, every single vertical we serve is facing the challenge of how to mitigate fears of safely visiting and returning to work, irrespective of industry. Our core business is built around technologies that inspire better customer experiences, and this is the most critical barrier brands and businesses are facing today."

"We felt an obligation to assist in addressing this concern, and we believe that the ThermalMirror is an ideal solution," Mills continues. "We’re able to put our digital integration experience to work, to wrap the software interface with a customized experience designed for virtually every commercial use case. Moreover, we can capture analytics that help our clients meet their operational, compliance and HR requirements.”

The ThermalMirror leverages thermal technology, which captures infrared radiation from objects and creates an electronic image and results based on temperature differences. Thermal cameras have been used before, but have been cost prohibitive to significantly scale up their use. By integrating the technology with an AI-enabled software platform powered by our partners, InReality, important functionality like response customization, analytics, networking and synchronizing of ThermalMirrors, anomaly alerts and compliance logs for legal audit trails become available, making them more practical for large-scale use.

“CRI and InReality are technology companies, but this challenge starts with human psychology. The fact is, we don’t have all the facts. When perception is reality, this is one thing we can do now. It’s important that we’re sensitive-we don’t know how people and employees will respond to each new circumstance that comes about as a result of COVID-19," comments Laura Davis-Taylor, InReality Chief Strategy Officer. "We see our responsibility as creating the most effective interaction design possible while working to meet compliance requirements. The partnership with CRI allows us to design, develop and deliver a rapid solution at the speed and scale the marketplace requires at this very vulnerable time in our lives.”

The Bottom Line: What makes the ThermalMirror a safe space solution is the artificial intelligence and full analytics capabilities behind it. Combined with the ability for to data integrate with other cloud-based systems, as well as networking, this becomes an enterprise level solution that elevates its position in the marketplace.