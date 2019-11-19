Cory's Audio Visual Receives Multiple Accolades

Cory’s Audio Visual recently received new accolades—one for the company and two for individual staff members—from Oklahoma City publications.

2019 marks the third year Cory’s Audio Visual has been recognized as one of Oklahoma’s Best Places to Work by the Journal Record, Oklahoma City’s leading business publication.

To qualify for the recognition, Cory’s Audio Visual employees filled out anonymous surveys via a third-party company who looked for leadership strength, culture indicators, communication processes, employee satisfaction, supervisor qualities, and more. This year, the company received a 91percent overall rating and a 100 percent in employee satisfaction.

[Cory’s Audio Visual CEO Named One of the Best in Oklahoma City]

“We truly believe the secret recipe for building a strong company culture starts with treating your employees like family,” said CEO Brad Poarch. “Your company culture is your brand and it will always trickle down into interactions with clients and quality of work.”

In addition, Abby Wolfe, the company's director of marketing and communications, was named in Oklahoma’s Forty Under 40 by the Oklahoma Gazette. The Gazette noted Wolfe’s involvement in the nonprofit community as well as the culture-cultivating work at Cory’s Audio Visual as key achievements.

Finally, Cory's Audio Visual account manager Amanda Robinson was recognized by OKnStyle Publications in the Next Gen Under 30 awards focusing on the next generation of leaders and achievers in Oklahoma.