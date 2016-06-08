Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion Debuts at InfoComm

InfoComm debuted, on the first day of the InfoComm 2016 show floor Wednesday, the Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion– that will run through the end of the expo. For the first time at InfoComm, attendees have the opportunity to go behind the scenes of a live event studio to see what it takes to produce a live stream, from content creation to execution and distribution. The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, presented by InfoComm and content producer BeTerrific, is giving InfoComm attendees this week a hands-on, educational look at live streaming, content creation and virtual reality, while giving viewers at home an inside look at the ins and outs of the InfoComm show. Attendees to the pavilion are able to get hands-on with the production equipment and change settings during the live show, with the guidance of the BeTerrific team and selected exhibitor representatives.



Meric Adriansen of D3, whose New York-based company provided the large LED screen for the stage at the Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, presented on “Content is King” in one of the sessions at the pavilion. Adriansen explained how when presenting content on an expensive, large scale, high resolution direct-view LED screen, image quality can be severely compromised if you do not use the best image processing–and start with the best media server architecture. D3 specializes in facilitating pristine delivery of high res content to his res screens in the large screen LED space.

The Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion features two stages — one where attendees can watch live interviews with a multi-camera setup or become part of the broadcast by controlling audio, camera angles and lighting levels — and the other where live seminars, workshops and work flow presentations will take place. Viewers watching the live stream on BeTerrific.com will catch all the action taking place live on stage.

"Live streaming is becoming a popular avenue for organizations to get their name and message out to wider audiences in real time," said Michael Artsis, CEO, BeTerrific. "I'm a proponent of 'seeing is believing.' We will teach people how by doing. At the Content Creation and Streaming Pavilion, attendees get to see all the elements that go into producing a successful live stream from the gear to the production. We’re excited to introduce this very interactive and educational experience to InfoComm attendees."

"With so many solutions available, live streaming can seem overwhelming for customers. But there can be no question that live video is fast becoming a key component of every company’s branding, marketing and communication mix," said Claudia Barbiero, Director of Marketing, LiveU. "This pavilion is all about demystifying live video distribution and teaching attendees how to produce and deliver great quality live video online to reach their audiences in unique and engaging ways."