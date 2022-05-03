ClearOne’s Cloud AV Manager Upgrade Enhances User Experience, Capability

ClearOne announced exciting new features for their CONVERGENCE AV Manager. This is ClearOne’s unified software platform to monitor, control, and audit their Pro Audio products from any location worldwide—available as a Cloud AV Manager or an Enterprise AV Manager. User experience and capability has always been a priority for these solutions and now even more so.

The Cloud AV Manager service offers multi-tenant Management as a Service (MaaS) on a single pane of glass, enabling recurring revenue opportunities for AV practitioners, tailored to their clients’ needs. The Enterprise AV Manager software is self-maintained and hosted on-premises or privately in the cloud by an organization, for complete control and security.

The new features provide AV Manager users with more power, information, control, and ease of use—from simpler installation, flexible analytics, and expanded user administration—to more alerts, location exclusivity, and just nicer access. Highlights include:

1. Manage user device locations: A new "Locations View" and "User Details" tab provide powerful user device management within an organization:

Control the breadth of device user access and alerts by location.

Assign devices and users to any location hierarchy.

Assign a user to different roles in different locations.

2. Custom user roles: Each organization gets four preset “O-Roles” from which to customize and control user permissions: Owner, Organizer, Operator, and Observer. From them, make custom roles to meet special requirements for user access.

3. Dashboard filtering: Filter the Dashboard view to see and compare device data in three dimensions: Location, Product, and System—each a dynamic hierarchy, according to your assignment. Drill down to individual device records as filtered from the Dashboard.

These uniquely useful and powerful new features for the cloud or on premises allow AV practitioners to better organize devices, assign access rights, and get to desired data faster, allowing them to more efficiently and effectively maintain ClearOne systems.