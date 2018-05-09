ClearOne Awarded Patent Covering USB to Bluetooth Audio Bridging

The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has awarded ClearOne has a new patent relating to audio bridging.

The USPTO issued patent number 9,921,798 to ClearOne. This patent, titled “Universal Serial Bus-to-Bluetooth Audio Bridging Devices,” among other things, describes a method to bridge audio between a USB conferencing peripheral, a Bluetooth-enabled mobile device, and a unified communications software application. Using this patent, any popular USB-enabled audio endpoint such as a USB headset or USB speakerphone can be bridged to a Bluetooth audio source, such as a mobile phone or tablet, while also bridging to any popular UC audio application such as Skype, WhatsApp, or GoToMeeting.

This new patent is part of ClearOne’s portfolio that currently includes more than 100 patents and pending patent applications covering multiple new technologies in the fields of audio and video processing, audio and video streaming, and communication technologies.