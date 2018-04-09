Clear-Com Launches E-IPA IP Connection Card for Eclipse HX Intercom

The What: Clear-Com has introduced a high-density audio-and-intercom-over-IP connection card for the Eclipse HX digital matrix intercom family called E-IPA. Natively AES67 compliant and SMPTE2110-30 ready, the E-IPA card provides 64 streams of low-latency and high audio bandwidth connections for linking existing and new IP-based Clear-Com products as well as for interoperating with AES67 compatible products.

Clear-Com E-IPA Card

The What Else: The E-IPA card comes in 16, 32, 48, and 64-port options, and is compatible with Eclipse HX-Delta, Median, and Omega systems. Eclipse HX-Delta can support up to three E-IPA cards, while the Median and Omega can carry up to four, allowing users to build a dense network with a mix of connectivity options.

The Bottom Line: With this card, Clear-Com can deliver up to 256 IP ports in the Eclipse HX-Median and Omega systems, the highest-density matrix intercom system available on the market for optimizing production communications needs.