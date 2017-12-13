Cineplex Announces Leadership Changes for Cineplex Digital Media

Cineplex announced that Nick Prigioniero, President, Cineplex Digital Media (“CDM”), will retire after 17 years in the signage and digital solutions business. Fab Stanghieri, a longstanding Cineplex executive, has been promoted to Executive Vice President and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media.



Mr. Prigioniero was one of the founding partners of EK3, which was acquired by Cineplex in April 2013 and renamed Cineplex Digital Media. Since that time he has been instrumental in integrating CDM into Cineplex’s growing business portfolio as well as spearheading its growth throughout Canada and the United States. Under Mr. Prigioniero’s leadership, CDM has partnered and provided innovative digital merchandising solutions for leading brands like McDonald’s, Tim Hortons, Dairy Queen, A&W, RBC, Scotiabank, Ivanhoé Cambridge, Oxford Properties and Walmart among many, many others.

"On behalf of the entire team at Cineplex, I would like to thank Nick for his contributions and wish him the very best with his retirement. Cineplex Digital Media would not be the industry leader that it is today without his knowledge and expertise at the helm for so many years,” said Dan McGrath, Chief Operating Officer, Cineplex. “Nick and Fab have worked together to drive growth for CDM, so I am confident that the transition will be seamless both internally for the team as well as externally for our clients.”

Part of CDM’s senior leadership team for seven years, Fab Stanghieri was most recently its Senior Vice President, Business Development, Account Services and Marketing and will be transitioning to the role of Executive Vice President, Cineplex and General Manager, Cineplex Digital Media, effective January 1, 2018. Mr. Stanghieri has grown his over 20 year career at Cineplex through various roles ranging from Business Development to Real Estate, including acting as General Manager of Cineplex Digital Solutions prior to it becoming part of CDM.