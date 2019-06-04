Christie Will Launch Two New Laser Projectors at InfoComm 2019

The What: Christie is launching two new laser projectors at InfoComm 2019—the Roadie 4K40-RGB and the Mirage 4K40-RGB.

Christie Roadie 4K40-RBG

The What Else: Rental staging professionals will look forward to Christie's newest addition to the Roadie product line, the Roadie 4K40-RGB; it features a wide color gamut and true-to-life visuals. Similar to the Christie D4K40-RGB, the Roadie doesn’t need external chillers, remote laser racks, or special pedestals because everything is incorporated into a single, all-in-one chassis. With its strengthened frame, this rigging-ready projector is built for a life on the road. Users will also appreciate the Roadie’s omnidirectional capabilities, as well as its compatibility with most Christie Boxer lenses for cost savings and flexibility.

When it comes to 3D visualization projection technology, Christie has added the Mirage 4K40-RGB pure laser projector to the Mirage line of products. This all-in-one projector delivers detailed images, built-in warping and blending, near field communication monitoring, and an at-a-glance preview screen.

The Bottom Line: The Mirage is now shipping and the Roadie ships at the end of June 2019. Both can be seen at InfoComm 2019.