Christie Showcases Solutions at NAB Show

Christie is demonstrating visual solutions for broadcast, entertainment, houses of worship, live events, sports and staging, during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show in Las Vegas April 24 - 27.



Christie specialists, in booth SL5310 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will demonstrate how the right technology enables customers to maximize their display canvas with pristine visuals, execute dynamic, real-time show control and maintain image quality and uniformity over time.

Christie leads the way in 4K with a full lineup of Christie True 4K Projectors – digital projection’s new standard. Christie True 4K projector solutions deliver the highest resolution, highest brightness and the highest image fidelity for the most mesmerizing visuals ever. Christie technology offers: premium visuals, 3D at its brightest, Christie TruLife electronics, high-performance visualization, reliability, future-proof hardware, and giant screen sizes.

“Christie delivers visual solutions empowering users to break free from challenging design requirements and complex technical constraints to create without limits for amazing customer experiences,” said Kathryn Cress, vice president, Global & Corporate Marketing, Christie. “Wherever customers need innovative display solutions, Christie has the right combination of hardware and software to achieve outstanding results.”

Christie Pandoras Box, a family of hardware and software tools for real-time video processing and show control, provides fast processing power, exceptional memory and expanded storage for a high-performance hardware platform that can handle the most challenging show requirements. Visitors to Christie’s booth will be able to learn about the recently introduced Christie Pandoras Box OCTO Server which controls up to eight displays via one single server to meet even the most demanding applications.

The Christie Boxer series of projectors now includes the Christie Link Transmitter. Connecting to the High Bandwidth Multi-Input Card, the Christie Link Transmitter enables preview capabilities and faster synchronization or switching between inputs.

Designed to meet the demands of the most sophisticated projection jobs, Christie Mystique Install provides automatic stacking and edge-blending solutions, with the highest visual quality that Christie customers have come to expect. From simple flat-screen applications to court and ice projection mapping in sports venues, giant-screen dome theaters, and theme park dark ride attractions, Mystique Install delivers the tools and services needed to eliminate time-consuming and complex manual alignment, which speeds setup and dramatically reduces downtime due to maintenance.

Complementing broadcast production and used for creative video and multi-windowing widescreen displays, the Christie Spyder X20 video processor drives multiple displays in any combination of edge-blended widescreen, single and multiscreen applications, achieving higher brightness, enhanced image quality and improved resolution. The Christie Spyder X20 delivers a 20 megapixel bandwidth for 16 video layers of unrestricted blending, windowing, mixing and scaling along with key frame effects for dynamic content programming capabilities in both live and pre-programmed video environments.

While in Las Vegas, NAB Show attendees can see Christie technology in action at the Westgate Resort and Casino Sportsbook where a 220 x 20 foot, curved Christie Velvet LED display keeps fans up to date. Working with HB Communications, RPV and Christie created the enormous array comprising 1,640 2.5 millimeter Christie Velvet LED tiles boasting over 65 million pixels – creating a stadium-like experience unlike any other where every seat in the newly renovated Westgate SuperBook is a “front-row” experience. A collaboration between McCann Systems and CG Technology at the Silverton Casino Hotel was expertly integrated to create an impressive 7.5 x 53-foot sports book with superior visuals made up of Christie Velvet LED tiles.

In downtown Las Vegas, several Christie projectors are in The Mob Museum, which is dedicated to the history of organized crime and law enforcement. The former courthouse and United States Post Office presents the real stories and events of mob history through interactive and engaging exhibits that reveal all sides of the story about the role of organized crime in the U.S.