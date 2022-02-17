Christie Projections Dazzle Visitors to South Korea's First Permanent Lighting Park

Christie laser projectors are delighting visitors with an array of mesmerizing nighttime projections in an outdoor park located in the northeastern part of Seoul, South Korea's capital.

Known as Nowon Light Garden, it is situated in an area surrounding the old Hwarangdae Station, which was one of the stops along the now-defunct old Gyeongchun Line. During the day, the park's biggest attractions are old steam locomotives and narrow-gauge trains that used to ply this route. When the sun goes down, a 400-meter (1312-foot) section of the railway park is magically transformed into a garden of lights. Decorated with themes of Secret Garden, Tree of Life, Music Garden, Fantasy Train Station, Milky Way Garden, and Forest Fairyland, Nowon Light Garden is the first permanent night lighting park in South Korea.

Adding to the illuminations are stunning projections on the façade of Hwarangdae Station using a Christie D16WU-HS 1DLP laser projector, an interactive game zone using two Christie DWU630-GS 1DLP laser projectors, and panoramic projections at the Forest Fairyland using five Christie LWU900-DS 3LCD laser projectors. The projectors were supplied by Christie's longstanding partner, SNC Alliance, while the installation and commissioning were accomplished by Mega Link, a local systems integrator.

Mesmerizing projections by Christie LWU900-DS laser projectors on the panoramic, floor and hologram screens at Forest Fairyland (Image credit: Christie)

"Nowon Light Garden is the first outdoor park in Seoul that showcases night illuminations aimed at promoting the development of Nowon district, and serves as a healing space in the city where anyone can come and enjoy comfortably," said Dong-Woo Lee, CEO, SNC Alliance. "As this is a landmark project, the client required a reliable projection system that can deliver bright, colorful images under all weather conditions. Christie's laser projectors met these requirements and emerged as the preferred choice for this project."

"The Christie laser projectors deployed for projections at three venues within Nowon Light Garden have generated much excitement among visitors," said Mega Link CEO Chul-Hoo Park. "Not only do the dazzling projections complement the various illumination themes, they also enable visitors to better appreciate the history and charm of the old Gyeongchun Line's Hwarangdae Station, platforms, and abandoned tracks that gives this park its unique appeal."

Park noted that the D16WU-HS is ideal for the Hwarangdae Station projections due to its high output of 17,400 ISO lumens, Christie's BoldColor Technology that ensures accurate color reproduction, and omnidirectional capability that provides unrestricted design and installation flexibility. "From pictures reminiscent of train travel memories to colorful flower shapes, the endlessly unfolding projections are a feast for the eyes under a romantic night sky," he said.

The two DWU630-GS projectors used for the interactive game zone are another showstopper, producing an incredible 4,000,000:1 full on/off contrast ratio that makes visuals pop off the screen. The five LWU900-DS projectors also delivered outstanding images on the panoramic, floor and hologram screens, making this installation one of the biggest draws in Nowon Light Garden.

The interactive game zone is powered by two Christie DWU630-GS laser projectors (Image credit: Christie)

Paul Lee, sales manager, Enterprise, Christie Korea, said, "Nowon Light Garden is a great place for families to relax and enjoy in Seoul. We are delighted that Christie's tried-and-tested laser projection solutions are chosen to deliver captivating visuals and adding the 'wow factor' that elevates the visitor experience at this venue."