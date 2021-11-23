Christie Laser Projectors in Starring Role at Huayi Brothers Movie Town

A movie-themed town in Shandong province is wowing visitors with captivating projections using Christie 1DLP laser projectors during its night tourism experience project aimed at injecting more vibrancy and excitement to this popular venue.

Known as Huayi Brothers Movie Town, the filmmaking facility in Jinan city has a built-up area of more than 27,000 square meters and features buildings with architectural designs reminiscent of the late Qing Dynasty and early Chinese Republic era. In a move to raise its profile as a nighttime attraction, the movie town illuminated its iconic ancient-style city tower using 17 Christie D20WU-HS and D13WU2-HS laser projectors. They were installed and commissioned by Wincomn Technology, which also served as the general contractor of this major project. The magnificent projections are among the biggest highlights of this nighttime spectacular, which delivers a multi-sensory viewing experience for all visitors.

"This is a large-scale projection mapping show based on Huayi Brothers' IP content, combined with local cultural elements and unique architectural features of the ancient city tower to create a mesmerizing and unprecedented night tourism experience," said Wincomm Technology general manager Tony Chen. "This exciting project utilizes various technologies and special effects to extend visitors' stay and develop Jinan's night economy through the allure of film art and culture."

The D20WU-HS and D13WU2-HS projectors are fitted in a projection booth overlooking the city tower to display a slew of visuals measuring 74 meters wide and 30 meters high. Wincomn had conducted a detailed field-of-view analysis to determine the architectural characteristics of the projection canvas to ensure that the imagery displayed on the various surfaces would exhibit a uniform and consistent look. A gauze screen was also installed over the city gate to ensure that the projections are free from distortion due to the hollow space around the gate.

Visitors are treated to an array of awe-inspiring visuals ranging from excerpts of blockbuster Chinese films to dynamic, lifelike images of flying cranes, soaring dragons, famous Buddhist grottoes, and relics of Longshan culture that date back to the Neolithic period more than 3,000 years ago. Complemented by special effects that include laser lighting, smoke, fire spray, snowflakes and bubbles generated using advanced technology and environmentally friendly techniques, the impressive nighttime extravaganza has become a big hit since its recent debut.