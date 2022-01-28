Christie Laser Projectors Help Chongqing Open Port History Museum Tell Its Story

Christie laser projectors are illuminating various exhibits in the new Chongqing Open Port History Museum with impeccable visuals that highlight the rise and development of the biggest river port in southwest China.

Located in the Nan'an district of Chongqing city, the museum is established upon the grounds of a 125-year-old cultural relic site formerly known as Little Firm, a trading company founded by British businessman and adventurer Archibald John Little in 1896. The two-story building occupies a total area of 800 square meters and is recognized for its unique Chinese and foreign architectural features.

Among the highlights of the museum are fascinating projections accomplished by nine Christie LWU900-DS 3LCD laser projectors supplied by Christie's trusted partner Dicction (Beijing) Science and Technology Development Co., Ltd. Deployed across several exhibition zones, the projectors complement a variety of interactive showpieces, and are used to showcase the rich history and cultural aspects of Chongqing as an open port and municipality.

Christie DS Series 'Ticks All the Right Boxes'

"The museum was looking for a bright, reliable and cost-effective laser projection solution for various zones. The Christie DS Series, with its sleek appearance and versatility, ticks all the right boxes," said Dicction CEO Leo Zhang. "With a suite of features such as built-in edge blending and warping with color adjustment, the DS Series delivered in all aspects and exceeded the client's expectations. We are very pleased with how the projectors have brought the exhibition zones to life."

Fitted with 0.8:1 short throw lens, the 9,000-lumen LWU900-DS projectors are installed discretely above the display areas to deliver sharp and lifelike images that heighten the vibrancy and realism of the exhibits. In particular, two projectors are used for a gauze screen projection measuring 6.5 meters by 3 meters (21 feet by 10 feet) that highlights the port's opening in the early days, while a 6.9-by-4.25-meter (23 feet by 14 feet) sand table projection achieved with three LWU900-DS projectors brilliantly demonstrates how Chongqing and its surrounding regions were transformed over the years following the port's rapid expansion.

Zhang noted that the general contractor of this project led the testing of all Christie LWU900-DS projectors prior to installation and was very pleased with the outcome. "The team is impressed with the projectors' stable brightness output and excellent image quality offered by the short throw lens," he said. "On top of that, the projectors' omnidirectional capabilities are a huge plus as this greatly reduces the complexity of installing them. Besides providing great color reproduction and high stability, the Christie laser projectors also come with a five-year warranty that gives customers a peace of mind."