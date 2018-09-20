Christie Launches 86-Inch UHD LCD Display

The What: Christie has launched the Christie UHD861-LT, an 86-inch UHD LCD panel with an integrated touch screen.

The What Else: The panel rounds out the Access Series family of displays, which are available in 55, 65, 75 and 86-inch sizes. Offering a balance between performance and price, the new display is Crestron Connected and features integrated touch and is designed for 16/7 performance, making it ideal for installation in meeting and lecture rooms, and applications including menu boards and kiosks.

The Christie UHD861-LT also features USB playback and an OPS slot for integration with a distributed display solution and ships with one set of interactive presentation and collaboration software. Designed to work with interactive LCD panels, this software gives users the ability to annotate over numerous running applications or web browsers.

The Bottom Line: The Christie UHD861-LT ships in late 2018.