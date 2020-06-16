Christie Introduces the Griffyn Laser Projector at InfoComm 2020 Connected

The What: At InfoComm 2020 Connected, Christie launched the Griffyn 4K32-RGB laser projector for theme parks, indoor and outdoor sports venues, and other environments where there’s no time for downtime.

The What Else: With 360-degree orientation capabilities, and the ruggedness rental and staging customers demand, the Griffyn 4K32-RGB includes patented next-generation Trulife+ all-in-one electronics for a blur-free experience, and unrestricted connectivity to eliminate the time and hassle of removable option cards.

“Weighing only 175 pounds, the Griffyn 4K32-RGB is packed full of powerful features that will enhance your audience’s experience including exceptional color, sound performance below 50dB at full brightness, and superior video processing,” said Brad Martin, senior product manager, Christie. “Users can transport their audience to colorful new worlds since Griffyn not only raises the bar for RGB pure laser projection but soars above it. The Christie line of 3DLP projectors are market leaders in electronics, illumination, and functionality, and the new Griffyn continues that legacy.”

The Bottom Line: The Griffyn 4K32-RGB is Christie’s first projector to offer new digital convergence giving users the ability to select Red, Green, or Blue individually and adjust each color by remote control, for easy picture-perfect image alignment that saves time and money.

