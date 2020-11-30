Christie Announces Secure Series II LCD Displays

The What: Christie has introduced the next generation of its Secure Series, a range of LCD displays designed with performance and security in mind. Secure Series II now includes multi-source viewing without a processor, and will be available in five sizes, from 55 to 98 inches.

The What Else: Secure Series II is ADA compliant, and features advanced capabilities including an OPS slot, a smaller bezel, and DICOM simulation mode for advanced greyscale reproduction, to analyze x-rays and medical scans for training purposes.

“Secure Series II LCD displays are designed for demanding applications, incorporating a sleek new profile, updated input connectivity, and multi-source viewing capability,” said John Dixon, senior product manager, Christie. “These displays combine professional features in a secure, budget-friendly package, and are TAA compliant.”

The Bottom Line: Christie’s Secure Series’ non-RF video transmission makes it well suited for critical operation in government and military facilities, as well as any application that requires onscreen content to be secure from external interference.

Secure Series II will be available beginning in December with the 75 and 86-inch models, followed by the 55 and 65-inch models in early 2021. The 98-inch model is currently available.