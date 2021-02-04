Chief to Offer TiLED Solution Services

Chief is now providing white-glove direct view LED installation services for its TiLED LED Video Wall Mounting System.

The company says it recognizes risk mitigation is always top of mind when it comes to dvLED installations, from selecting displays and mounting systems to design configurations and securing skilled labor, and that the Legrand AV installation team provides the level of service needed for successful LED video wall projects.



The TiLED Solution Services offers three levels of one-on-one direct view LED support to overcome common challenges:



Personalized design consultation is available with Legrand AV sales, product management, and engineering professionals for overall solution design. Amplified Services Start-to-finish consultation of dvLED projects including customized design, engineered solutions, and labor assistance.

The Legrand AV installation team can be reached at av.signage@legrand.com.