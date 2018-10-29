Chief Releases XL Projector Accessories

The What: Chief is now shipping two new projector mount accessories for large venue projectors, the PG4A large venue projector guard and the CMA348 large venue vibration isolating coupler.

The PG4A large venue projector guard

The What Else: The PG4A's adjustable front opening accommodates different lenses, and the telescoping front and back panels provide a depth range of 22-27” (559 – 685 mm) for better fit. Additional security is available with optional padlocks. Doors are removable for easy access. Available in black or white.

The CMA348 works for systems between 35-100 lbs (15.87 – 45.37 kg) and connects two Chief CMS columns (1.5” NPT) to isolate vibration to the lower column. Available in black or white finish.

The CMA348 large venue vibration isolating coupler

The Bottom Line: The PG4A large venue projector guard fully encloses large projectors in a locked steel cage to prevent recreational damage and theft. The accessory can be added to pre-existing installations without disturbing projector settings.

The CMA348 large venue vibration isolating coupler reduces image movement caused by common building vibrations due to HVAC, foot traffic, road traffic, and doors.