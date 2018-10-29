Chief Releases XL Projector Accessories

The What: Chief is now shipping two new projector mount accessories for large venue projectors, the PG4A large venue projector guard and the CMA348 large venue vibration isolating coupler.
The What Else: The PG4A's adjustable front opening accommodates different lenses, and the telescoping front and back panels provide a depth range of 22-27” (559 – 685 mm) for better fit. Additional security is available with optional padlocks. Doors are removable for easy access. Available in black or white.
The CMA348 works for systems between 35-100 lbs (15.87 – 45.37 kg) and connects two Chief CMS columns (1.5” NPT) to isolate vibration to the lower column. Available in black or white finish.
The Bottom Line: The PG4A large venue projector guard fully encloses large projectors in a locked steel cage to prevent recreational damage and theft. The accessory can be added to pre-existing installations without disturbing projector settings.
The CMA348 large venue vibration isolating coupler reduces image movement caused by common building vibrations due to HVAC, foot traffic, road traffic, and doors.