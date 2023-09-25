Check Out This New 4K Collaboration and Presentation Switcher with USB-C

Extron has introduced a new collaboration and presentation switcher designed to meet the unique needs of UC meeting spaces. The UCS 303 has three inputs support connection of USB, HDMI, and DisplayPort sources, and an additional five USB device ports connect to peripherals such as USB cameras and microphones. The USB-C input provides video/audio, USB, and 60W of power to charge a user's laptop computer. With the UCS 303, meeting spaces can integrate a room's USB cameras and microphones with users’ portable laptops into Teams or Zoom meetings.

[A Rooftop Conference Center Needed a Pro AV Upgrade. Extron Was There to Help]

"With the ever-increasing need for on-the-go collaborative spaces that help people meet, share information, and connect, we are always looking for innovative ways to help our customers streamline the installation and maintenance of UC meeting rooms," said Casey Hall, chief marketing officer for Extron. "The UCS 303 4K Collaboration and Presentation Switcher makes it easy to integrate AV sources and USB cameras into UC Teams and Zoom meetings, while providing features that offer greater flexibility, convenience, and a more intuitive user experience."

[13 New AV Control Solutions That Matter]

The UCS 303 offers intuitive collaboration with auto switching, which can prioritize inputs, providing natural switching and minimal user interaction with AV hardware. Small huddle spaces will benefit from UCS 303 support of TeamWork Show Me cables and retractors, which places control at users’ fingertips. The UCS 303 makes it easy to integrate AV sources and USB cameras for Teams and Zoom meetings, into huddle, meeting, and collaboration spaces.