A Rooftop Conference Center Needed a Pro AV Upgrade. Extron Was There to Help

Though innovative and sleek, the 745 Thurlow building's Pro AV system was left unfinished by the original integrator and difficult to use. Fortunately, the team at Limitless AV designed and deployed an Extron system that could support a wide range of connectivity and be easy for the tenants to use without assistance.

A 400,000 square-foot office building, 745 Thurlow is in the heart of the Vancouver, British Columbia business district. Among the building’s many amenities, tenants enjoy exclusive access to a two-room conference center on the 25th floor with an adjacent lounge and rooftop patio. Unfortunately, the original AV integrator left the system unfinished and difficult to use.

Limitless AV, a systems integrator headquartered in Vancouver, was brought in to upgrade the aging system. The company’s responsibilities included responding to the many calls from users for support and keeping the existing technology going until the AV system could be upgraded. The team at Limitless AV designed and deployed a system that could support a wide range of connectivity and be easy for the tenants to use without assistance. To accomplish these goals, they selected Extron switching, signal extension, audio, and control solutions.

“We were confident that we could deliver the best possible solution with Extron technologies because we knew they would deliver the products on time and support us a hundred percent," said Barton Moxness, president of Limitless AV. "We had to be very creative in how we leveraged the infrastructure to minimize construction costs while also maximizing system functionality and ease of use."

A DTP CrossPoint 84 4K 8x4 Scaling Presentation Matrix Switcher provides all of the signal routing for audio and video in the boardrooms. The smaller English Bay Conference Room is equipped with a single 86-inch 4K display while the larger Stanley Park Conference Room features dual displays of the same size. Limitless AV included Bluetooth connectivity, wireless presentation capabilities, conferencing cameras, and ceiling microphones in both rooms so users can conduct meetings over Zoom or Microsoft Teams. The video input signals are scaled automatically to make every presentation as impressive as it can be. The building’s owners are delighted to see their investment already returning dividends in the shape of even happier tenants.