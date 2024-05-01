Check Out the Tech Behind the Los Angeles Chargers New HQ and Practice Facility

Samsung is teaming up with the Los Angeles Chargers to outfit the team’s new headquarters and practice facility—The Bolt— in El Segundo, CA, with an ecosystem of over 250 Samsung LED displays dedicated to player training and wellness, team branding and media functions. The 150,000-square-foot facility that sits on 14 acres of land, including three natural grass practice fields, in the heart of Los Angeles’ South Bay will open its doors this summer.

The partnership builds on Samsung’s work with the Chargers’ home field, SoFi Stadium. Looking to make practice perfect, the Chargers wanted to integrate the same innovative technologies from SoFi Stadium into their practice facilities to set a new standard of excellence in professional football training.

“The Chargers had a vision to create an environment that would offer its players, coaches and staff everything needed to gear up for a winning season,” said David Phelps, head of the display division, Samsung Electronics America. “Partnering with Samsung to bring this vision to life was a natural matchup. Our displays will support and enhance all facets of the training experience, from team workouts to game plan coordination. When the new facility opens, the Chargers will further cement its reputation as one of the NFL’s most innovative teams with Samsung’s cutting-edge technology for training day and game day.”

Designed by Gensler Sports design firm, The Bolt places Chargers players at the center of a meticulously planned three-floor layout. The ground floor encompasses an expansive locker room, equipment room, training space, weight room, hydrotherapy room, team lounge and direct access to the practice fields. Each room features Samsung 4K Smart Signage in sizes ranging from 43 to 85 inches that will be utilized for everything from informational nutrition and strength and performance displays to still photos and video custom-tailored for each space. Fans attending training camp will notice Samsung XRB outdoor LED ribbon displays on the east façade of the facility facing the outdoor fields that will be illuminated similar to those surrounding the field at SoFi Stadium.

Ascending to the second floor, one finds coaching and scouting offices alongside a lounge and individual meeting rooms for players. When the team wants to relax, they can enjoy the outdoor courtyard with a lap pool, grill and patio area lined with several models of Samsung’s outdoor TV, The Terrace, available in screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85 inches. The QLED 4K screen automatically optimizes screen brightness and color and has advanced glare resistance, ensuring the players can watch their favorite content in any weather condition.

Perched atop the facility, the Chargers LUX Lounge offers a sprawling exterior deck overlooking the fields and captivating views of downtown Los Angeles. This floor also houses executive offices, conference rooms and meeting areas outfitted with Samsung LCD signage, fostering team collaboration.

Upon entering the facility, visitors will notice the striking Samsung ISC Indoor LED in the main reception area. Adjacent to the main entrance, the Chargers’ Media Center will showcase Samsung’s Indoor LED Signage and use an LCD Video Wall as a dynamic backdrop during press conferences.